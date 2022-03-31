AFU destroy enemy throughout Chernihiv region, - Chaus. VIDEO

In Chernihiv region, the enemy is regrouping and possibly retreating. The Armed Forces ruthlessly destroy enemy forces.

This was announced in a video message by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"During the last 24 hours, the Armed Forces have been ruthlessly destroying the enemy throughout the Chernihiv region. They have been doing this without stopping, and they do not stop even now. The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses. He is demoralized," Chaus said.

"He is being moved across the region, but I'm not sure if it can be called a withdrawal of troops. At least it's regrouping, but maybe they are really leaving," he added.

According to the head, volunteers and the government provide the city with food and water.

"As soon as we drive away the Moscow abomination from our city, the full life of our city will resume very quickly, I assure you," Chaus said.

