Near Chernihiv, invaders shot dead 5 volunteer evacuation buses. VIDEO
Yesterday, near Chernihiv the occupiers shot 5 volunteer buses. They went to the occupied territories to evacuate people.
As reported by Censor.NET, one volunteer was killed and four were seriously injured. One of the drivers, despite being injured, managed to escape from the shelling. He was taken to hospital.
