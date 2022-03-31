Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia is not withdrawing troops, as recently announced, but only moving them in an attempt to regroup and strengthen the offensive in Donbas region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have heard the recent statements that Russia will scale down military operations around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. But Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions. So we can only judge Russia on its actions, not on its words. According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in Donbas region," he said a press conference in Brussels on Thursday.

Stoltenberg also said that at the same time, Russia continues to put pressure on Kyiv and other cities. "So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering," - the Secretary General said.

In this regard, he again called on Russia "to end this senseless war.

Withdraw all its troops.

And engage in talks in good faith."

