Erdogan announced meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Official Ankara hopes to agree on a date for the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Ukraine in the near future.

This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Censor.NET reports with reference to "UNIAN".

"I am determined to hold a new conversation with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Our goal is to organize a meeting of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible. I will clearly tell this to both leaders", Erdogan said.

The Turkish President expressed hope that the date of the meeting between Putin and Zelensky could be agreed upon. "We are ready to provide the necessary platform. Based on the trust that Putin and Zelensky have in Turkey, we hope for a positive result (mediation. - Ed.)", he stressed.

Regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, Erdogan noted that Turkey is ready to become one of the guarantor countries. Ankara welcomes such an initiative, but a detailed analysis is needed, he explained.

The Turkish head of state stressed that Ankara expects an end to the bloodshed and war as soon as possible. However, it is important to ensure a temporary ceasefire, he said.

In addition, Erdogan expressed skepticism about the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Because many EU countries, with the exception of a number of countries, should take this process more seriously (Kyiv's applications. - Ed.). However, according to reports, the Russian president welcomed Ukraine's membership in the EU. During the conversation (with Putin. - Ed.) I will try to hear it from him personally, which will allow for a clearer analysis", Erdogan said.