Meeting of Putin and Zelensky is possible after detailed elaboration of text of agreements, - Peskov

A possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine should be preceded by a detailed elaboration of the text of the agreements.

According to the Russian mass media, this was stated by the press-secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET informs.

"We have said before that the summit should be preceded by the finalization of the text of the agreement, the approval and initialing of this text by high-ranking officials. Only then can we talk about the summit", Peskov said.

This is how he answered the question about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April this year.

In this regard, Peskov did not name a possible time frame for the meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Answering about the possibility of resuming Russian-Ukrainian talks on Friday, April 1, Peskov said: "If this happens, we will inform you."

