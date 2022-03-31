Yermak on Putin's decree on transfer of payments for gas in rubles: "Russia declares gas war"

The introduction of an embargo on Russian oil and gas should be a priority for all states.

This was emphasized by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak on Telegram channel

"Russia is declaring a gas war. After the EU and the G7 have refused to pay for gas in rubles, Russia will try to go all-in. Payments in "wooden" were recorded there by presidential decree. From "unfriendly countries" will not fulfill the new terms of payment from April 1. The Russians are violating all market conditions and logic in order to save the ruble. The West must now respond as harshly as possible - by abandoning Russia's energy resources. Someone will not be able to do it quickly, but there is no other way out. The embargo on Russian oil and gas should be a priority for everyone", Yermak said.

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer payment for the supply of Russian gas for export to Russian rubles. EU and G7 countries have refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles.