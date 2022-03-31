Putin signed decree on transfer of payments for gas in rubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree transferring gas bills with unfriendly countries in rubles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax".

According to the decree, buyers of Russian gas will need to open accounts in rubles in Russian banks to pay for supplies from April 1.

Putin announced that existing gas supply contracts will be suspended if buyers from unfriendly countries do not meet the new payment terms.

