Russia is transferring missile units to Belarus, - General Staff of AFU

Russian occupiers send missile units to Belarus, in particular, the arrival of five missile systems was detected in Gomel region.

This was stated in Facebook of the General Staff of the AFU, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia continues overturning missile units to the Republic of Belarus in order to increase the intensity of ballistic missile attacks on settlements and infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine," the report says.

Thus, the arrival of three Iskander missile systems and two S-300 air defense systems to cover them was detected in the district of Gomel.

Read more: Occupants are creating new grouping of troops in Slobozhansky direction. Mercenaries from Middle East are being transferred to Gomel, - information from General Staff as of 18:00