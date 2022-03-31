Three enemy attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. Fighting continues, - OC "East"

The Ukrainian soldiers of the subordinate units and subdivisions of the Operational Commmand "East" continue to give a decent counterattack to the Russian fascists.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, with reference to the рress service of OC "East" .

As noted, as of 8 p.m. on March 31, our defenders repulsed three enemy attacks. The fighting continues.

The enemy's losses are:

personnel - up to 50

tanks - 3

APC - 2

AT - 1

"Russian occupiers are not warriors, but common marauders and vagabonds. A warrior would never allow himself to rob, rape and kill children. Because principles, notions of humanity and honor are important for a warrior. For the occupants these words have no value, they are simply absent from their system of moral coordinates. Therefore, the Ukrainian defenders have a corresponding attitude to them: they found them, liquidated them, and are looking for the next ones," report says.

Read more: Russian troops kill Ukrainians not for terror - for fun, - Zelensky