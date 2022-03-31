Armed Forces liberated 11 settlements in Kherson Region - Group of Forces "South"

On March 31, the AFU liberated 11 settlements in the south of our country.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Group of Forces "South".

"11 settlements have been liberated, which are fully under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Through the efforts of our defenders of the 60th Independent Infantry Brigade, which is part of the grouping of forces "South", the following settlements in the Kherson region were liberated: Novovorontsovka, Mala Shesternya, Novohrigorivka, Topoline, Knyazivka, Krasnivka, Svobodne, Kam'yanka, Prigir'ya, Kochubeyevka, Orlove.

Thanks to the soldiers of the 60th Independent Infantry Brigade, the local population can now receive humanitarian aid (medicine and food). In response, citizens of the released territories support and encourage our defenders.

The unit of the 60th Independent Infantry Brigade has been upgraded with "trophy" equipment while carrying out operations to liberate these settlements. They have T-64 tanks (with full ammunition), BMP-2, BMD-2, ZU-2M on the MTLB base.

