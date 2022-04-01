Destroyed 32 Russian troops, tanks, "Grady", armored personnel carriers in Zaporizhzhia

The situation around the city of Zaporizhia and in the Zaporizhia region remains tense but controlled. The enemy is trying to advance in the directions of the settlements of Gulyaipole, Zaporizhia, and Kamyanske, but to no avail.

The Russian occupiers continue to shell local infrastructure and roads in Orikhiv and several other settlements in the Pologi district.

"According to the staff of the Defense Forces of Ukraine as of the evening of March 31 and the morning of April 1, 2022, units of the Defense Forces of Zaporizhzhia region killed 32 occupiers, wounded 38, and now the enemy has less than two armored personnel carriers and two tanks. This means that our fighters destroyed 7 cars and 2 multiple launch rocket systems "Hail", - the section in the message.

Units of the State Emergency Service in the places where the clashes took place are eliminating the consequences of emergencies. Thus, in the town of Polohy, as a result of shelling in the town, the fire was extinguished in two residential buildings and an outbuilding with a total area of ​​158 sq.m. Rescuers put out the fire. There are no victims.

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service neutralized 44 explosive devices in the Zaporizhia district of the region.

There is currently no police station in Polohy. Under the auspices of the city council, people's squads are created to fight looters. We encourage local men to patrol the streets.

In Melitopol, almost a disaster with the medical staff of local hospitals. The workers could not withstand the pressure and blackmail from the temporary occupation authorities and troops and left the city en masse. Approximately 40-50% of the medical staff left.

As for Zaporizhia, the residents of the city, together with units of the territorial defense and other law enforcement agencies, continue to prepare for defense.

Also recently, about 60 servicemen of one of the territorial defense brigades took an oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine.