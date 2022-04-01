Russian occupiers don't allow to leave Melitopol, people take out to Crimea, - mayor Fedorov

Today there are about 70-75 thousand inhabitants in Melitopol. Occupying troops don't allow people to leave.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov told about it during the telethon "United News", as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"According to my estimates, there are about 70-75 thousand people left in the city. The occupiers are doing everything to prevent people from leaving the city. The road from Zaporizhzhia to Melitopol in normal time is 1 hour, in my opinion, in wartime it is 4 hours, but now it takes 2 days. The occupiers are deliberately detaining everyone so as not to release people and occupy the city," he said.

Russian soldiers are also blocking unofficial green corridors.

"Everyone is sent only to the Crimea. They say that you can get there without problems, but our people don't want to go to Crimea," the mayor added.

Today evacuation buses and a convoy of private cars are to be sent from Melitopol to Zaporizhia. According to the mayor's estimates, 1,500 to 2,000 citizens will try to evacuate today.