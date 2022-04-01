Peugeot and Fiat are shutting down their only plant in Russia

The automobile corporation Stellantis, which produces cars of the Peugeot, Opel, Chrysler, Citroën, and Fiat brands, is going to shut down its plant in Russia due to a lack of components.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Novoe Vremya, this was stated by CEO Carlos Tavares, writes BFM TV.

Read more: Georgia joins all international sanctions against Russia

The company's only Russian plant is located in Kaluga.

"The Stellantis plant in Kaluga, Russia, will be forced to shut down due to lack of parts, which will not make the world a better place," said the head of the automaker.