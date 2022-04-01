ENG
Georgia joins all international sanctions against Russia

Georgia joins all international sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation over aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili told about it on the channel CNN.

The Georgian side supports all international resolutions concerning the support of the Ukrainian state.

"We are involved in all international financial sanctions against Russia, and this really means something to our financial sector," said the President.

