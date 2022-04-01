ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12229 visitors online
News War
10 960 41

Ukrainian delegation has started new round of talks with Russia - Podoliak

перемовини

The Ukrainian delegation has started a new round of talks with Russia online.

This was announced by the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, writes Suspilne as reported by Censor.NET

"Negotiations continued in an online format with the connection of working subgroups," he said.

Read more: There are no definitive plans for negotiations with Ukraine. Reaction to proposals voiced in Istanbul is being prepared - Lavrov

Author: 

negotiations (979) Presidential office (245) Mykhailo Podoliak (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 