Ukrainian delegation has started new round of talks with Russia - Podoliak

The Ukrainian delegation has started a new round of talks with Russia online.

This was announced by the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, writes Suspilne as reported by Censor.NET

"Negotiations continued in an online format with the connection of working subgroups," he said.

