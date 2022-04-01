We wait for full-fledged formal response from Russia, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine expects a full-fledged formal response from Russia in negotiations with Russia. It will make it clear whether the Kremlin will continue to speak in the language of ultimatums.

The Foreign Minister stated this during his visit to Warsaw, Censor.NET reports

"We are waiting for a full-fledged formal response from Russia. From this response, it will be clear whether Russia continues to speak in the language of ultimatums, or whether they have moved on to a constructive discussion of the agenda and finding mutually acceptable solutions."

It will be recalled that the Ukrainian delegation has launched a new round of talks with Russia online.

Russian Foreign Minister Serhiy Lavrov said that there were no final plans for negotiations with Ukraine yet, but they should continue. A reaction to the proposals voiced in Istanbul is being prepared.