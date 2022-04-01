Russian occupiers mining central part of Lysychansk - police. PHOTOS

Russian invaders mining the central part of the city of Lisichansk, Luhansk region.

The patrol police of the Luhansk region reports about it, Censor.NET reports.

"Attention! Lysychansk! The enemy is mining the central part of the city. Today patrol officers found objects similar to mines on Victory Avenue, which were probably planted by enemy DRGs. Please be careful while driving and never approach suspicious objects," it said. in the message.

