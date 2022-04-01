Armed Forces regained control over 28 settlements, - General Staff

The Armed Forces regained control over a number of settlements in the Polissya and Siversky directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have restored control over the settlements of Demydiv, Dymer, Lytvynivka, Gavrylivka, Kozarovychi, Zhovtneve, Hlybivka, Yasnohorodka, Talakun, Sukholuchcha, Lypivka, Gavronshchyna, Makovyshche, Mykolayivka, and Khmilna", the General Staffsaid.

"After the departure of the enemy, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the settlements of Rudnya, Shevchenkove, Bobryk, Stara Basan, Nova Basan, Makiivka, Pogreby, Bazhanivka, Volodymyrivka, Shnyakivka, Salne, Sofiyivka, Gavrylivka", the department added.