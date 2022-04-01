Russian troops fail to surround groups of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Joint Forces Operation zone, - Arestovych

The Russian troops fail to surround the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.

The adviser to the chairman of the Office of the President Alexey Arestovych reported about it at a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy cannot launch an offensive operation to surround our groups in the Joint Forces Operation zone. So far, he has resorted only to missile, artillery, and air strikes, which may indicate his complete unwillingness to act on the ground. So, our forecast is cautiously optimistic, although there may still be heavy fighting ", Arestovych said.

According to him, in the direction of Kyiv, the enemy is partially rotating with the withdrawal of troops and their probable transfer to the Joint Forces Operation zone.

"But the enemy is unable to hold the areas and areas he would like to hold to ensure rotation. Our troops are "pushing" the occupiers in the northwest and northeast, pushing away from Kyiv and making it virtually impossible to storm the city." he said.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on explosions at Belgorod oil depot: we do not confirm or deny Ukraine's involvement

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out separate counterattacks in the direction of Kharkiv. In addition, tactical actions of Ukrainian troops against the enemy's defense in the Kherson direction continue.

"In general, the situation is optimistic for us in the ratio of 55 to 45. But the enemy continues to launch missile strikes on critical infrastructure and military industry, continues to destroy residential areas in Kharkov, Mariupol, and Chernihiv - the city which the enemy is trying to turn into the second Mariupol. We will manage. There is still a land connection with Chernihiv, military and humanitarian aid is coming, and residents have the opportunity to leave", the adviser added.

Watch more: A Ukrainian paratrooper with MANPADS shot down two Russian Su-34s. VIDEO

As for Mariupol, according to Arestovych, the military command provides the city with "the help that is only possible in this difficult situation."