A Ukrainian paratrooper with MANPADS shot down two Russian Su-34s. VIDEO

Russia lost more than a hundred aircraft in the war against Ukraine. Only one Ukrainian paratrooper has already shot down two enemy Su-34s.

As Censor.NET reports, the Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

In one of the areas of execution of tasks, the Ukrainian military 81st separate airmobile brigade DShV AFU destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighters.

The Ukrainian defender managed to eliminate the new Russian bombers with his own shots from the MANPADS system.

The paratrooper managed to aim at an enemy plane at an altitude of 2,000 meters, after which the aircraft exploded in the air.

"Having found an air target at an altitude of about two thousand meters, I made a combat launch, as a result of which the plane exploded in the air. A day later, our" hunt "was also successful, another SU was the same," said the paratrooper.

