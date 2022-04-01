Kremlin claims that in talks with Putin, Lukashenko supported Russia's actions in Ukraine. Lukashenko's press service did not say word about it

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Alexander Lukashenko the course of a "special operation" in Ukraine. The press services of politicians give details of the conversation in different ways.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the progress of a special military operation to protect Donbas and gave an assessment of the ongoing talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, TASS reports citing the Kremlin's press service. Alexander Lukashenko has once again expressed support for the actions of the Russian Federation", Censor.NET reports.

The statement of Lukashenko's press service does not say anything about his approval of Russian aggression in Ukraine:

"We congratulated each other on the upcoming holiday - the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia, discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, a separate topic of conversation was the situation around Ukraine and we touched upon other topical issues of cooperation."