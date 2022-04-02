ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11990 visitors online
News War
24 729 45

European Parliament President Metsola after visiting Kyiv: "Ukraine urgently needs help".

метсола

After visiting Kyiv, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs help.

She stated this in video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine urgently needs help. We have already provided a lot of logistical, humanitarian, military and financial support, but it's not enough," she said.

According to Metsola, she will convey this appeal to the European Parliament and other partners in different countries.

Read more: Ukraine will be recognized as candidate for EU accession officially and quickly - President of European Parliament Metsola. PHOTOS

Author: 

European Parliament (233) Metsola (39)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 