European Parliament President Metsola after visiting Kyiv: "Ukraine urgently needs help".
After visiting Kyiv, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs help.
She stated this in video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Ukraine urgently needs help. We have already provided a lot of logistical, humanitarian, military and financial support, but it's not enough," she said.
According to Metsola, she will convey this appeal to the European Parliament and other partners in different countries.
