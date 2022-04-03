Draft peace treaty is not ready yet, - Medinsky

A member of the Russian delegation to the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the draft peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine is not yet ready. He believes that "a lot of work needs to be done."

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Russian Interfax.

"Unfortunately, I do not share Arahamia's optimism about the readiness of the draft agreement for the summit. We need to do even more work. And I see that the diplomatic and military services of Ukraine, I think, lag far behind in implementing even those agreements that have already been achieved at the political level, "the Russian negotiator said.

At the same time, Medinsky noted that Ukraine "approaches a number of issues more realistically." According to him, the previously agreed positions remain neutral non-aligned non-nuclear status; refusal to deploy foreign military bases, troops, offensive weapons, development and production of weapons of mass destruction; conducting exercises with the participation of foreign troops with the permission of the guarantor states; creation of a system of international security guarantees.

Read more: 158 children were killed and more than 258 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office