All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime about the mass atrocities of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha are allegedly a provocation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to assure this, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Russian side, during the stay of Bucha under the control of Russian troops, no local resident was allegedly harmed by any acts of violence.

Exits from the city of Bucha in Ukraine were not blocked, all residents were free to leave in the northern direction, in particular to Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In addition, it is claimed that the southern outskirts of Bucha, including residential areas, were allegedly shelled around the clock by Ukrainian troops from large-caliber artillery, tanks, and multiple rocket launchers. All units of the Russian armed forces completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30, and "evidence of crimes" in Bucha appeared only on the 4th day after that.

All this unequivocally confirms that the photos and videos from Bucha are another staging of the Kyiv regime for the Western media, as was the case in Mariupol with the maternity hospital, as well as in other cities.