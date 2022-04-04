Evacuation from Mariupol and Luhansk region planned for today, - Vereshchuk

Humanitarian corridors will be open on Monday, April 4, to evacuate the population from Mariupol and Luhansk settlements.

This was announced today at a briefing by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk, informs Censor.NET.

"Today there will be a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhia. The route will work for private transport," Vereshchuk said.

She added that 15 buses for the evacuation of Mariupol residents have already left Zaporizhia for Mariupol.

In addition, Vereshchuk said that the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross plans to continue to Mariupol from the city of Mangush with seven buses.

According to her, the evacuation of people from the cities of Severodonetsk, Popasna, Lysychansk, Rubizhne and the village of Lower Luhansk region.

Vereshchuk stressed that the invaders are constantly violating the regime of silence and shelling humanitarian columns in Luhansk region. Nevertheless, courageous police, military and drivers led by the head of the Luhansk Regional VCA continue to help evacuate civilians.