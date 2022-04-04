Intelligence has released list of servicemen of 64 separate motorized rifle brigades of Russian Federation who committed crimes in Bucha

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a list of Russian servicemen who participated in the commission of war crimes in the Bucha, Kyiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Facebook by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

"Every Ukrainian should know their names!" The intelligence of Ukraine has obtained a list of servicemen of 64 separate motorized infantry brigades who are directly involved in committing war crimes against the people of Ukraine in Bucha," the statement reads.

The intelligence service notes that all war criminals will be brought to justice and prosecuted for crimes against the civilian population of Ukraine.

You can view the list at the link.

