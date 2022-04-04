ENG
War crimes in occupied territories of Ukraine were committed by Russian troops, - Stano

Mass killings of civilians and horrific war crimes committed in Ukrainian cities were committed by Russian servicemen who exercised full control over the occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced today in Brussels, during a press briefing by European Commission spokesman Peter Stano.

"The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an investigation into the killings and other war crimes committed by the occupying forces of the Russian aggressor. The areas we are talking about were under occupation and under the control of the aggressor, Russian troops. he could have committed all these atrocities", Stano said.

He stressed that a thorough and proper investigation must be conducted to bring those responsible to justice for these heinous crimes, involving key international institutions such as the ICC and the Commission of Inquiry into the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

