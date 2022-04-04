Zelensky visited liberated Bucha. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha in Kyiv Region, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found.

According to Censor.NET with reference to ВВС.

The president inspected the road with destroyed Russian equipment and talked to locals.

Zelensky said that Russia had committed war crimes and genocide in Ukraine.

Asked by a BBC correspondent if he still considered it possible to discuss peace with Russia, the president said: "Yes, because Ukraine needs to make peace. We are in 21st century Europe. We will continue our diplomatic and military efforts."

