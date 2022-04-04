Orphans from Donbas are sold for adoption to Russia

Prior to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, orphanages "LPR" and "DPR" were forcibly deported to the territory of the Russian Federation orphans who were permanently in boarding schools on the territory of ORDLO. First of all, the occupiers evacuated the children to create a picture in the propaganda media that the children were allegedly fleeing the possible onset of the Armed Forces, ie. in this way they tried to justify their actions.

According to Censor.NET, the Eastern Human Rights Group reports.

At the moment, orphans from ORDLO are distributed in different regions of the Russian Federation - Volgograd, Rostov, Moscow, Belgorod, Tula regions and are currently preparing packages of documents for the transfer of these children to the family of the Russian Federation.

"The fact is that the adoption of children in Russia has done a whole business, there are intermediaries who are speeding up the bureaucratic process of adopting a child to families from Russia," - said the Eastern Human Rights Group (HRG).

Currently, human rights activists know that Russia has collected 289 packages of documents for the transfer of orphans from Donbas to the Russian family, and in order to adopt other children, it is necessary to amend the legislation of the Russian Federation, as many children of orphans from Donbas do not citizenship of the Russian Federation.

"Orphans from Donbas are adopted under an accelerated procedure, in fact, they are simply sold. The fate is unknown, there are no guarantees that they will not be resold after adoption. In experience, the adoption procedure lasts at least three months to a year, in this case, the children were temporarily forcibly evacuated, and a month later it was announced that they would be transferred to the Russian family," the HRG said.