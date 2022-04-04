ENG
Bodies of people killed and tried to be burned by Russian occupiers found in Bucha. PHOTOS

New bodies of civilians killed by the Russian occupiers have been found in Bucha.

The journalist Denys Kazansky reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

Bodies of people killed and tried to be burned by Russian occupiers found in Bucha 01

"We found people's bodies in Bucha. They tried to burn them. It looks like a family with children. 5-6 people. It's hard to know exactly how many.
Apparently, they were first killed in one of the shot cars, and then they wanted to get rid of the bodies.

Their bodies lie at the intersection of Staro-Yablonska and Ivana Franka streets," Kazansky wrote.

