20-year-old occupier from Vladivostok Tkach, who killed people in Bucha, promises to continue to "cut off the heads" of Ukrainians. PHOTOS

The Russian occupier from Vladivostok, 20-year-old Mikhail Tkach, who killed Ukrainians in Bucha, threatens to return to our country and continue to "cut off the heads" of civilians.

The journalist Andrey Tsaplienko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainians found Tkach's page on social networks and started writing to him that he was an executioner and an occupier. In his answers, the Russian not only does not deny his crimes, but also openly threatens to repeat his atrocities.

