Sweden begins to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

The National Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Swedish Prosecutor's Office began a preliminary investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine and initiated the taking of eyewitness testimonies as part of this.

This was stated by the Swedish Prosecution Authority, Censor.NЕТ reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Given the information available on Ukraine, there is reason to believe that serious war crimes have been committed," the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that the purpose of the investigation is to collect and preserve evidence as soon as possible, which can be used in Swedish and international courts.

The prosecutor's office urged victims of war crimes and witnesses of atrocities against Ukrainians to contact the relevant Swedish authorities and testify.

Sweden investigates international war crimes within the framework of the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute, which is the basis for the International Criminal Court in Geneva. This means that the country has committed itself to tracing, investigating perpetrators of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

According to Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, Ukraine has already recorded more than 7,000 war crimes by the Russian Federation.

