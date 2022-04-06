ENG
At airport in Transnistria are preparing to receive aircraft - General Staff

тирасполь

Preparations for receiving aircraft are continues at Tiraspol Airport (Transnistria).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the South Bug direction. It is possible to use the territory of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian-Moldavian Republic to support the offensive operation in this direction. "Tiraspol airfield is preparing to receive planes," the statement reads.

