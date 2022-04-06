There may be victims under rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodyanka. It's scary to imagine what can see there, - Denysenko
There may be many victims under the rubble of high-rise buildings in Borodyanka.
This was stated on the air of the telethon by the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Vadym Denysenko, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
"There are a lot of high-rise buildings in Borodyanka, and people were hiding in the basements. That is, the blockages need to be dismantled now. It's scary to imagine what you can see under these blockages," he said.
It should be noted that on April 4, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the worst situation regarding the number of civilian casualties could be in Borodyanka.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password