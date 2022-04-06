humanitarian catastrophe is in Ivankivska, Dymerska and Polissya communities

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration emphasizes that there is a humanitarian catastrophe in the Ivankiv, Dymersk and Polissya communities.

This is stated in a statement on Telegram channel of the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Alexander Pavlyuk, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the situation in the Vyshhorod district is unchanged - tense, but controlled.

"In the communities of Ivankiv, Dymersk and Polissya, there is a humanitarian catastrophe. Measures are being taken to normalize the situation, food and medicine are being imported. Slavutych needs food, fuel and medicine," the message reads.

In the Bucha district, demining, gas, electricity and communications work is being carried out in the occupied communities. People are given humanitarian aid and medical care.

The situation is under control in Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bila Tserkva and Fastiv districts.

"No emergencies have been recorded. The educational process continues remotely. The enterprises of the agro-industrial complex are carrying out spring fieldwork. The defence forces are on high alert," the OVA said.

Spring field works are underway in the Brovary district, according to their schedule. Exceptions are territories that have been occupied.

Some power lines were damaged during the fighting in the communities. As of today, work is underway to restore the power supply.

In addition, on March 15, the main gas pipeline was damaged as a result of hostilities. As a result, about 21,000 subscribers were left without a gas supply. Work is currently underway to repair the damaged gas pipeline.

Seven water crossings and 3 main bridges were also damaged and destroyed. As well as the highway M-01 Kyiv-Chernihiv, in the village of Zalissya Velykodymerska community.