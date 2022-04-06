Russian occupiers burning bodies of murdered Mariupol residents in mobile crematoriums, - City Council

Mobile crematoria have opened in Mariupol, where invaders burn the bodies of tortured residents.

The Mariupol city council reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The killers are covering their tracks. Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in Mariupol. After the widespread international genocide in Bucha, Russia's top leadership ordered the destruction of any evidence of its army's crimes in Mariupol," the statement said.

The City Council reminded that the most cautious estimates a week ago indicated 5,000 deaths. In total, tens of thousands of civilians from Mariupol could fall victim to the occupiers.

The Russians left all the dirty work to the collaborators. Eyewitnesses report that the racists recruited local and DNR terrorists to special brigades. They collect and burn the bodies of Mariupol residents murdered and killed as a result of the Russian invasion. The work of these groups is directly coordinated by the self-proclaimed mayor-collaborator Kostiantyn Ivashchenko", - emphasized in the City Council.

"The world has not seen the scale of the tragedy in Mariupol since the Nazi concentration camps. The racists have turned our entire city into a death camp. Unfortunately, the gruesome analogy is gaining ground. This is no longer Chechnya or Aleppo. non-humans," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

