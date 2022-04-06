ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11954 visitors online
News War
5 259 15

Turkey discovered another mine in Black Sea

міна

A Turkish patrol found a sea mine near the island of Kefken in the Black Sea, near the province of Kocaeli. An operation is underway to neutralize it.

This was reported by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"A mine-like object was found near Kefken, and it was later identified as a mine by a naval patrol plane. The territory is guarded, the team of the submarine defence group of the Turkish Navy Command is working on the spot," the statement reads.

Read more: Vereshchuk asks residents of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions to leave borders of oblasts: "We need to evacuate while there is such opportunity"

mines (164) Turkey (497) The Black Sea (367)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 