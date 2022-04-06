Turkey discovered another mine in Black Sea

A Turkish patrol found a sea mine near the island of Kefken in the Black Sea, near the province of Kocaeli. An operation is underway to neutralize it.

This was reported by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"A mine-like object was found near Kefken, and it was later identified as a mine by a naval patrol plane. The territory is guarded, the team of the submarine defence group of the Turkish Navy Command is working on the spot," the statement reads.

Read more: Vereshchuk asks residents of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions to leave borders of oblasts: "We need to evacuate while there is such opportunity"