United States will continue to provide anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

The United States and its allies will continue to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, resulting in 10 such weapons systems against each Russian tank.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We have already installed or will install 10 anti-tank systems against every Russian tank in Ukraine," he told NBC.

The day before, US President Joe Biden ordered an additional $ 100 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Blinken clarified that additional military assistance to Ukraine for $ 100 million also includes anti-tank systems.

Jake Sullivan, the US president's national security adviser, said that since the beginning of Russia's special operation, the United States has provided Ukraine with $ 1.65 billion in weapons and ammunition.