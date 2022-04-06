Events in Bucha are close to genocide, Johnson said

The massacres in the Ukrainian city of Bucha are close to genocide, and there is no doubt that the international community will impose more sanctions on Russia.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"When we look at what is happening in Bucha, what Putin has done in Ukraine, and what I think is very close to genocide, it is not surprising that people react in this way," he said.

Johnson added that the international community, including the United Kingdom, would move synchronously to "impose new sanctions and restrictions on the Vladimir Putin regime."