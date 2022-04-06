Total destruction in the occupied Volnovakha. VIDEO
Footage of Volnovakha captured by the Russian occupiers has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video was taken from a car moving on one of the city streets. There are no surviving buildings on the record. You can see people moving along the street and a battered armored vehicle.
