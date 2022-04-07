Mass evacuation begins in Donbas after authorities call. VIDEO

A mass evacuation begins in Donbas after a call from Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and Luhansk Regional Council Chairman Serhiy Haidai.

In the video, Kramatorsk residents are trying to leave the city.

We will remind, the head of the Luhansk region Sergey Gaidai today once again to call on inhabitants of the region to evacuate: "Evacuate! Chances to save yourself and your relatives from Russian death every day less and less. Save yourself and your relatives. We take people out for free every day. First to trains, and then by rail - to other regions of Ukraine. "





Today in the Luhansk region the work of five humanitarian corridors has been coordinated - the evacuation of people is planned from Popasna, Hirska community, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne.





