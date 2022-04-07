United States imposed sanctions on Putin's daughters

The sanctions targeted Kateryna Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, about whom he never spoke publicly.

This was reported by the US Treasury Department, Censor.NET reports.

"Kateryna Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova are the daughters of Russian President Putin. Tikhonova is a technical manager whose work is supported by the Russian government and the defence industry. Vorontsova runs state-funded programs that have received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetic research Putin," the statement said.

Tikhonov and Vorontsov were included in the list in accordance with Order 1404 for being Putin's adult children, the US Treasury Department said.

As reported, Maria Vorontsova was born in 1985 in Leningrad, and Ekaterina Tikhonova - in 1986 in Dresden. Earlier, the media called them Putin's daughters, but the Russian president himself does not officially recognize the daughters, defending his privacy.

Endocrinologist Maria Vorontsova is a member of the Council for the Implementation of the Federal Scientific and Technical Program for the Development of Genetic Technologies, a leading researcher at the Institute of Endocrinology of the Ministry of Health and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Society of Young Endocrinologists. The media called her Putin's eldest daughter.

Kateryna Tikhonova holds the position of Deputy Director of the Institute of Mathematical Research of Complex Systems of the Moscow State University and manages the National Intellectual Development Foundation, combining this position with the position of the head of the National Intellectual Reserve Center.

Both structures operate under the Innopraktika brand. Innopraktika is engaged in developments in the field of high technologies and is one of the developers of the concept of technological valley on the basis of MSU.

Vladimir Putin's daughters were born to Lyudmila Shkrebneva, whom he divorced in 2013.

According to media reports, Maria is married to Dutchman Jorrit Joost Faassen - a businessman, former top manager of Gazprombank and the Russian consulting group MEF Audit. The couple has a son, born in 2012 in Moscow.

In 2014, it was reported that Maria's family lived in Worschoten in the south of the Netherlands, but in 2015, Putin claimed that none of his daughters had ever lived abroad.

In early 2019, Vorontsova became a co-owner of the St. Petersburg firm "New Medical Company" ("Nomeco") and set about creating a multifunctional medical complex. The project was valued at almost $ 634 million.

According to media reports, Maria's marriage to Faassen recently broke up and her business was threatened.

Kateryna renounced Putin's surname, taking her maternal paternal grandmother, Kateryna Tikhonovna Shkrebneva, instead of him, and becoming Kateryna Tikhonova.

From February 2013 to January 2018, Kateryna was married to Kirill Shamalov, the son of Nikolai Shamalov, co-owner of Bank of Russia and a friend of Putin's from the Ozero cooperative.

Putin may have other children - some media outlets consider Louise Rose (Elizabeth Krivonogova) illegitimate daughter of the Russian president, and Putin may have heirs from Alina Kabayeva, with whom she has not advertised.

According to media reports, Kabayeva has four children and lives with them in Switzerland. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, activists demanded her deportation from Switzerland.

Putin has at least two grandchildren. Putin is also hiding the number of grandchildren for security reasons.