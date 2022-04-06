ENG
Putin agrees to "Norman" ceasefire talks in Budapest - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly gave a positive response to his proposal to meet with the leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany in Budapest for a ceasefire, but with conditions.

According to Censor.NET with reference to "Novoe Vremya", Index informs.

Orban says that in a conversation with the Russian president, he suggested that the presidents of Ukraine and France and the German chancellor meet with Putin in Budapest not for the sake of negotiating a peace agreement, but for an immediate ceasefire.

According to him, Putin's response was positive but has its own conditions for this.

