Putin agrees to "Norman" ceasefire talks in Budapest - Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly gave a positive response to his proposal to meet with the leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany in Budapest for a ceasefire, but with conditions.
According toCensor.NET with reference to "Novoe Vremya", Index informs.
Orban says that in a conversation with the Russian president, he suggested that the presidents of Ukraine and France and the German chancellor meet with Putin in Budapest not for the sake of negotiating a peace agreement, but for an immediate ceasefire.
According to him, Putin's response was positive but has its own conditions for this.
