Lukashenko demands to involve Belarus in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus should become a party to the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia. He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement this initiative.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTu

"There can be no negotiations without the participation of Belarus. If you involve us in this, especially Western countries, then, in these negotiations, of course, the position of Belarus should be voiced," - said Lukashenko.

He called the war in Ukraine "behind the fence", so it allegedly has a serious impact on the situation in Belarus. Lukashenko added that Russia supported Belarus' initiative.

Read more: Fiercest fights proceed in southwest of Luhansk region, enemy resumed attack in Mariupol, - Arestovych

"There can be no separate agreements behind Belarus ... And I am convinced and know that Russia understands this position. And there is nothing wrong with that. But this would run counter to the West's plan. But this doesn't mean that we should dance to the tune of the West," Lukashenko said.





According to him, the Slavic peoples must "sit down at the table and agree on equal terms."