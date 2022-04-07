ENG
There will be thousands of missing people, - Monastyrsky

In the coming months, data on thousands of missing Ukrainians will be collected, according to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky.

He told reporters on Thursday in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, where the debris of houses destroyed by occupiers' airstrikes is being dismantled. This was reported by "Interfax-Ukraine" with reference to Censor.NET.

"I think the next few months will be spent collecting data on the missing. I am sure there will be thousands and thousands of names," the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added: "Today there is no contact with several hundred people from Borodyanka, they have disappeared. Several hundred people are in Borodyanka alone."

