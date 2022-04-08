Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 169 children have been killed and 306 injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 475 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. At the same time, 169 children died and more than 306 were injured.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Kyiv region - 88, Donetsk - 81, Kharkiv - 75, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

In the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found among the adult victims in a mass grave.

On April 7, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian military fired on a boat carrying 14 people. As a result, one child died and two others aged 4 and 16 were injured.

On April 6 and 7, two minors were injured in shelling by the occupiers of Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 928 educational institutions were damaged. 84 of them were completely destroyed.