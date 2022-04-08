Emergency evacuation from Kramatorsk by vehicles begins, - mayor Honcharenko

Emergency evacuation by motor vehicles of Donetsk region residents to safe places will start from Kramatorsk on Friday.

The mayor of Kramatorsk Alexander Goncharenko declared it, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today we are starting an emergency evacuation of people with all public transport, all private transport, we are looking for drivers. Somewhere 30-40 drivers are needed as of today," Goncharenko said at an online briefing on Friday.

He noted that after the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station, the evacuation will be transferred to another mode.

"Now we are moving to another regime (evacuation. - Ed.). We will evacuate from Kramatorsk all who want and who will come to our city. We will transport to safer places," - said the mayor.

According to him, the rocket exploded near the train station. He said that at that time there were about 4,000 people on the platform and in the station building, and if the missile hit the target, it would destroy everyone.

Honcharenko also said that doctors are currently helping the wounded.

"We have received help from all cities of Donetsk region," the mayor said, adding that about 40 doctors from different cities of Donetsk region help local doctors.