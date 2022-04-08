ENG
"Zelensky heads Armed Forces, without him Zaluzhny cannot conduct any operations," adviser to President's Office

Adviser to the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych is openly outraged that many people, especially girls, express admiration for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on social networks, forgetting that he is still the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Arestovich writes about it in comments under the post on FacebookCensor.NET informs.

It is necessary to call things by their names. Too many portray the chaste, "ah, Zaluzhny, ah, Armed Forces", pretending that there is no Supreme Commander, without whose direct order neither Zaluzhny nor Armed Forces can conduct any operation ... Zelensky manages The Armed Forces and all the Defense Forces. Sorry, that's what happened", Arestovich wrote.

Zelensky heads Armed Forces, without him Zaluzhny cannot conduct any operations, adviser to Presidents Office 01

