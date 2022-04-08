Russia is preparing allegations of "bad" refugees to demonize Ukraine in world

Russia is preparing to manipulate "bad" Ukrainians to demonize Ukraine in the world.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reports on Telegram.

As of March 30, the number of Ukrainian refugees exceeded four million. Refugees from Ukraine received the right to live in the European Union for three years, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on March 3. That is why Russian propaganda spreads fakes to turn Europe against Ukrainians.

On April 7, Greece expressed its position condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine. The next day, a telegram channel from Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov showed an "unsubstantiated" allegation that Ukrainian refugees had allegedly painted the walls when they were evicted from their apartments. There are also "insults" about the pogroms in stores allegedly by Ukrainian young men, which are also not confirmed even by the Russian media.

"But, Rospropaganda probably doesn't know what the settlements of Ukrainian refugees really look like, where there are only women and children. And Mr.Nightingale enjoys his authority as a "mouthpiece" of the Kremlin and calls every nonsense a "pure coin", said in a statement