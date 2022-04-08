EU to allocate Ukraine another 500 million euros for weapons - Borrell after meeting with Zelensky

The European Union will provide an additional 500 million euros to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons to fight the Russian invasion.

This was stated by the head of the EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at a press conference in Kyiv after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to the "European Truth".

"We have already allocated 1 billion euros. In a few days we will be able to allocate another 500 million euros," Borrell said.

"I want to thank you for the financial support aimed at buying weapons. As president of a liberal state, I would not like to talk about weapons, but now I have to," Zelensky said in his turn.

Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel said he supported a proposal to add another 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility.

The European Peace Facility, created in 2021, is an emergency fund of 5.69 billion euros that allows the EU to quickly finance military operations and "preserve peace, prevent conflicts and strengthen international security," the EU said.

The European Peace Facility was first applied after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Under it, the EU allocated 1 billion euros to Ukraine.